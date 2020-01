Every day at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, January 28th 2020

The guys talk about Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl snacks and announce the big tickets they’ll be giving away on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

