Every day at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, January 29th 2020

The guys start the show by looking for caller 95 to be the big winner on day one of our Justin Bieber ticket giveaway. They go on to talk about a local female high school basketball player making big waves on the national scale, more Kobe Bryant chatter and they talk about the show now being available every day, right here on this very website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

