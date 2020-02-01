Every day at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, January 31st 2020

The guys call the grand prize winner of our 4th trip in the “5 Trips, 5 Grand” series, they continued the show by giving away the final pair of Biebs tickets and round it out by sharing Super Bowl snack plans and a quick memorial for Kobe Bryant before the Lakers play their first game since his passing tonight.

