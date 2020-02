Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, February 10th 2020

Back at it on a Monday! Little bit of chatter to start the show re: a big Timberwolves win over the weekend, Bieber-Mania is in full swing and the guys wrap up the show talking Eminem’s performance at the Academy Awards + the return of the XFL!

