Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, February 11th 2020

Beiber-Mania is alive and well and the guys philosophize if Justin Bieber is perhaps inspired by hometown hero Prof(?), Kush’s Valentine’s plans with his “dear friend” are discussed and if you’re looking for your calling on a “higher” level, there’s a new option for you at Colorado State University.

