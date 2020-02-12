Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, February 12th 2020

On today’s show, a conversation was sparked over new face tats on Chris Brown, The Game and Amber Rose, the Target Center debut of Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell is highly anticipated and we continue Justin Bieber Mania by giving away tickets to his show (also) at Target Center in June.

