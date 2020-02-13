Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, February 13th 2020

Go-Back Thursday is in full effect today- the guys discuss wearing shorts outside in the winter, Danielle wins Justin Bieber tickets but is playfully scolded for claiming to be from Minneapolis although she truly resides in Plymouth and the show is concluded by looking forward to the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

