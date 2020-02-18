Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, February 17th 2020

Live President’s Day show today! Kush recalls a memory of ~18 years ago, when his 8th grade History teacher let the class watch the VHS recording of the 2003 NBA All-Star Game that he brought to school, Pete’s daughter Vivienne calls into the show in an attempt to win the Hip-Hop Hot Dish cash ($690) and the guys wrap up with a full NBA All-Star Game recap.

