Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, February 18th 2020

Today’s mix kicks off with a chance to go to LA for the ultimate salon experience with our friends at DP Hue, Griselda tickets go to Rick from St. Louis Park and Bonics pops in to give us the final tally of hoodies in the 10,000 Hoodies for the 10,000 Lakes hoodie drive.

