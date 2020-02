Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, February 20th 2020

GoBack Thursday so D-Mil has some older cuts on deck! The guys wish Rihanna a very special Happy Birthday, another pair of Griselda tickets are given away aaaand a little talk about potential changes to the NFL playoffs next year.

