Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, February 21st 2020

Happy Friday! P, D & K kick off the Iration Winning Weekend by giving away a pair of tickets to our first all reggae go show, D-Mil continues the reggae and warm weather vibes throughout the mix and they wrap it up talking about the return of the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight sans Karl Anthony Towns due to a wrist injury.

