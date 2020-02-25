Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, February 25th 2020

On today’s show, Pete gets listeners qualified for a trip to Hollywood to get their hair done at DP Hue’s invite-only salon, the guys talk about doppelgängers and ask listeners to call in with theirs aaaand they wrap it up talking about new NBA jerseys inspired by rappers like Schoolboy Q, Dipset and E-40.

