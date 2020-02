Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, February 26th 2020

And we don’t stop! The Drive Time Boys announce that this weekend will be a (The) Weeknd Winning Weekend, discussion re: the concern level of the coronavirus and Kush explains a special new cup to get your Shamrock Shake in.

