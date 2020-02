Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, February 27th 2020

GoBack Thursday on the modern hip-hop channel today! The guys talk about the growing jackpot for Hip-Hop Hot Dish, the huge 4th quarter win for the Wolves last night is discussed AND Kush provides nuggets about famous beats that were made in less than 15 minutes.

