Every day at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, February 3rd 2020

P, D & K start today’s mix discussing Kush falling asleep during the Super Bowl, they go on to explore the new situation-ship between G-Eazy and Meg Thee Stallion and they wrap it up by getting listener Allie on the guest list for the Lexii Alijai Benefit show featuring Kehlani at First Avenue on February 19th.

