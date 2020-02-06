Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, February 5th 2020

Wednesday’s mix starts with a big announcement that Pete and D-Mil will be at Union Rooftop every Saturday night starting this weekend, more Timberwolves and NBA All-Star chatter aaaaand the show gets wrapped up by revealing that they’ll have more Bieber tickets along with a new cash game both starting on Monday!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

