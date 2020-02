Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, February 6th 2020

Today’s mix kicks off with discussion re: the anniversary of 50 Cent’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ album, gave away more tickets to the Kehlani x Lexii Alijai benefit show and said a formal GOODBYE to former Minnesota Timberwolf, Andrew Wiggins.

