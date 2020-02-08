Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, February 7th 2020

Big Friday show today, China from Farmington is going to Coachella with $1,000 on her (!!!), Parker cracks a bottle of champagne while Kush sings “Turn Me On” by Kevin Lyttle in the background and they wrap up the show revealing the details about the new cash contest- “Hip Hop Hot Dish” that starts at 7:20am on Monday.

Go see Parker and D at Union Rooftop on Saturday night 10p-2a!

