Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, March 10th 2020

Special Guest DJ Ray Mills back at it today! The guys compare and contrast dj styles between Ray Mills vs D-Mil, Pete talks about kids being moved around from school to school and its all wrapped up discussing Lil Dicky’s new show “Dave”.

