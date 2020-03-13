Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, March 13th 2020

Last day of D-Mil’s vacation with Ray Mills filling in! NBA players are covering salaries of the arena employees during shut downs, DJ Advance stops by to jump on the turntables for a few minutes and Pete plays “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and brand new Jay Electronica/Jay-Z “The Blinding”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

