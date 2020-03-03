Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, March 3rd 2020

Super Tuesday! While qualifying someone to get their hair done in LA by DP Hue- Kush wonders what color his own hair is, Peter announces “Biggieapolis” and forgets that it is currently the month of March and campaign manager Faiz Shakir joins the program to discuss Bernie Sanders’ campaign run.

