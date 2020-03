Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, March 4th 2020

Big win for the Wolves last night, Biggie Smalls has 2 new flavors of Rap Snacks hitting shelves soon and discussion about posthhumous albums from Pop Smoke and Mac Miller.

