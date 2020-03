Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, March 5th 2020

Another big win for the Wolves last night, all types of shout outs to listeners all over the Twin Cities and a caller loves Pete’s daughter rapping, D-Mil’s mixing and requests a “Dish of the Week” from Kush.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook