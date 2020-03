Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, March 9th 2020

Special guest DJ Ray Mills on the decks today! Recap of weekend activities, Biggieapolis going down tonight and Kush shares his first Dish of the Week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook