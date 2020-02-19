PLEASE READ! I have a close friend that had been struggling with alcohol. I helped him recognize that booze was doing him no favors and at the end of the day it was keeping him from true happiness. In response, he’s quit drinking for the past couple months. In that time I asked him a if he wanted to come out to where I was djing and he told me he just didn’t want to be around the alcohol. Which led me to believe there lots of people out there that wanna be around music but didn’t want to be around the booze not because they can’t control themselves but it’s sometimes a reminder of what held them back. And let’s be honest there are a lot of us (who don’t have problems with alcohol) who had bad nights consuming it. I don’t think it’s fair that people don’t feel like they could enjoy a night out of dancing and music because most of the time it’s always in a “drinking setting.” In response I decided to think about creating an event and safe place for people to party BOOZE FREE! I reached out to my friends at Glam Doll Donuts and we decided to throw a Booze Free Bash in correlation with them celebrating 7 years of Glam Doll! Next week is my first BOOZE FREE bash. I’m doing this so that my friend and all other who struggle with alcohol can have a place to feel free!!! We will be serving up Fresh Juice Mocktails, Donuts and some dope Dj’s!!! In an attempt to be inclusive to those who are alcohol free, this is for you! #GoBonics art by @jeecayy

7pm – Midnight at Glam Doll Donuts 2605 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Update! Special DJ sets by Sophia Eris and Mike 2600

-DJ Bonics

