Yesterday, Tinashe broke industry protocol when she decided to release her new album on a Thursday! Titled Songs For You, the new album is being further propelled today by a new video featuring G-Eazy.

Tinashe and G-Eazy align for “So Much Better,” a sultry Mynxii White-directed clip with a strong indication of where both are sonically and going to continue to go in 2020.

Songs For You is available now. Watch the video below:

