October’s Local Ties Band of the Month: Tiny Deaths – “If I’m Dreaming”

If you rock with bands like Phantogram, Arcade Fire, and the Japanese House, you’ll enjoy Tiny Deaths, October’s Local Ties Band of the Month! The brainchild of Claire de Lune and Grant Cutler, Tiny Deaths explores the space between dream pop and indie rock.

Keep an ear out for their song “If I’m Dreaming” on Go 96.3 and future singles on Local Ties, every Sunday from 8-9p!





