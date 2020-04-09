In the roughly seven months since T.I. launched his expediTIously podcast, it’s become one of the genre’s fastest rising platforms. As of today, the “Troubleman” is bringing his show to your eyeballs as well!

Making a delightful escape for another one of the senses, today T.I.’s expediTIously podcast emerges in video format. Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, the King will bring us a new conversation with a special guest from across the entertainment world.

Watch the debut expediTIously video episode with Tyler Perry below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

