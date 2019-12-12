This Saturday, Monster Jam returns to the Twin Cities! A stellar spectacle of speed and steel, one of the night’s biggest stars: two-time World Champion Todd LeDuc, spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about taking Monster Jam around the world, how he found himself behind the wheel of the Monster, his favorite flavor of Monster Energy Drink, Monster Jam Racing vs Freestyle competitions and more!

Check out Todd’s full interview with Chaz Kangas below and don’t miss Monster Jam, this Saturday December 14 at US Bank Stadium!

