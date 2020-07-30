Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter, Taylor Swift! I know what you’re thinking…T-Swift on an alternative radio station? But hold up. Taylor spent her time during quarantine quietly and secretively writing an album that oozes alternative sounding vibes, unlike most of her other music. She teams up with Bon Iver A/K/A Justin Vernon’s voice, on today’s pick. It’s definitely a breakup song, but it’s like on a whole other level. Like a “pandemic breakup song,” which is definitely worse, I think, because I didn’t get broken up with and I definitely feel this one.

