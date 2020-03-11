Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rapper, singer, songwriter, 24KGoldn. His real name is Golden Landis Von Jones, which honestly…is a pretty baller name in itself. He grew up in the Bay area of California and started singing in choir at the age of 14. Like many artists these days, 24K slowly but surely hustled his way up the ranks on soundcloud with a popular track, “Ballin Like Shareef” (Shaquille O’Neil’s son) and the train kept rolling. Today’s song is crisp with catchy lyrics and a good feel.

