Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rapper, singer, songwriter, 24KGolden! The dude’s real name is GOlden Landis Von Jones, I mean that’s just a rockstar name in the first place. Golden was officially certified platinum with his song “Valentino” but today’s song, “Mood,” is the highest charting song of his career. Check it out below.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

