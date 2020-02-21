Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop band from NYC, AJR! The three brothers, Adam, Jack, and Ryan blew up when the song “Sober Up” went viral. They literally slid into Rivers Cuomo’s DMs (they didn’t even know him at the time) and asked him to write a verse…and HE DID. Rivers sent it back and boom, “Sober Up” happened. Their 3rd studio album, Neotheater dropped last year which contains today’s feature, “BANG!” A song about that middle ground between being a kid and being grown up, and not feeling grown up. Trust me, I feel this every single day.

