Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band, AJR! It was a year ago that these guys stopped by the Minnesota State Fair and took over my radio show. in 2019 they dropped their latest album, Neotheater and just today dropped this new single, “Bummerland.” Which basically is the world in 2020. Bummerland.

