Today on Top Prospects we have new music American rock band, Alkaline Trio! A.T. was founded in 1996 by Matt Skiba, who replaced Tom Delonge in blink-182 in 2016. The band has dropped 9 studio albums and was set to go on tour this year with Bad Religion, but due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, had to postpone all shows. While on quarantine, the band released a 3 song E.P.! That’s where today’s featured song comes from, check out the angsty heartbreak jam!

