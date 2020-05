Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, All Time Low! Forming in 2003 in high school, these guys have dropped multiple albums throughout the years and are making a comeback in 2020 with a brand new 15 track album, “Wake Up, Sunshine” which is out now!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook