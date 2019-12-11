Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Go Fest 19 & Go Session alum, singer-songwriter, Allan Rayman! One of my favorite artists of the year, Allan has a R&B, bluesy, soul-rock vibe. He keeps a pretty low and shadowy profile and when he gets on stage, it’s usually strictly business with not a lot of chit-chat. He was the 2018 Juno Award (like the Grammy’s, but for Canada) for “Breakthrough Artist of The Year”

Catch him live tonight when Go 96.3 Presents Allan Rayman at Amsterdam Beer Hall in St. Paul!

