Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian indie/pop singer, Amy Shark! After 2 years, we finally have some new music from Amy, after a few obstacles in the way. First there was Covid-19 which delayed the initial release date in April. Then there was George Floyd which, like hundreds of artists have done, delayed the release again. “Everybody Rise” is an angsty love song about wanting the person you love to love you back, but it also could mean many things for many people, because of the chorus. Check it out!

