Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative rock band, Anberlin! One of my absolute favorite bands in the 2000s, but then called it quits, then got back together, then called it quits, then…well, you get the idea, I can’t keep track either. In 2019 they went out on a 22-show reunion tour, but have claimed to have no future plans after the tour. Ugh. But we have this juicy Christmas classic cover!

