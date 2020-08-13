Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter and Go Session Alum, Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness! Known for his work in Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, Andrew says the song is “about love and alienation and how in a world where things can look perfect on the surface there are always currents running beneath and tides which push and pull at the shore.”

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

