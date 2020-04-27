Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music from American rock band, Angels and Airwaves! Beloved blink-182 member, Tom Delonge is the frontman for AVA, who headlined our last (sad face) Go Show at First Avenue. AVA had a whole huge tour planned for 2020, but lioke everything else, they had to scrap it for the time being. Thanks a lot Coronavirus. In wake of the pandemic, they decided to release today’s feature, “All That’s Left Is Love,” and are donating ALL profits to Feeding America’s COVID-19 relief fund.

