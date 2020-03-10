Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/song writer from San Jose, Ashe! Today’s song was produced by Finneas and featured in Netflix’s To All The Boys, P.S., I Still Love You, which then really blew up with over 12 million streams so far, and was used in over 283,000 TikTok videos. It’s got a poetic vibe and is a song about falling for the wrong person.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

