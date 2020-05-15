Shervin Lainez

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band and GoFest 18 headliners, Awolnation! Frontman Aaron Bruno interestingly enough wrote his 4th studio album, Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders, after his home in Malibu was nearly destroyed in the California wild fires. His home studio did get destroyed, and he has said he looked at this album almost as a restart.

You can catch me chatting with Aaron about the house fire, the album, coronavirus and more HERE.

