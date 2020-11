Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British singer/songwriter, Bakar! You’ve heard “Hell and Back” on Go 96.3, and now comes his first new song of the year, “1st Time.” Fun fact about Bakar: He stays off social media and hasn’t had a phone for 2 years, so he can focus on writing music.

