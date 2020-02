Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English recording artist and songwriter, Rex Orange County! Real name Alexander O’Connor, he’s a drummer, self taught pianist, and he picked up his first guitar when he was 16 to go on to producing his own music. He has dropped 3 albums, with the latest, Pony, available now!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook