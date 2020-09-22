Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English pop/rock band, Bastille! The Snow Show 18 headliners surprised us with a Graham Coxon colab, “WHAT YOU GONNA DO???” recently and today’s song is the follow up. A song that reflects on anxiety and self-doubt, and the uneasiness of 2020. Frontman Dan Smith says maybe 2020 is the year we actually stop pretending everything is OK. Oh yeah, it also has a sexy sax solo, so there’s that.

