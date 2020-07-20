Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Filipino-British singer/songwriter, Beabadoobee! It’s just a fun name to say, right? Say it. BEA-BA-DOO-BEE. Bea grew up playing the violin for 7 years and decided she wanted to play guitar so she pulled up YouTube guitar tutorials and taught herself. Earlier this year, Powfu sampled her song “Coffee” for his viral hit, “Coffee For Your Head.” Today’s song is the first single from her upcoming album, Fake It Flowers, set to be released later this year. It’s got some major nostalgic 90s alternative vibes for me. Check it out!

