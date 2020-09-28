Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Filipino born British singer/songwriter, Beabadoobee! The first song Bea wrote onh er guitar was “Coffee” which was later sampled in Powfu’s “Coffee For Your Head.” Back January of 2019 she was put on NME’s “Essential New Artists 2019” list with Billie Eilish. He album, “Fake It Flowers” drops October 16th and features today’s song, “Worth It” which Bea says is “about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re temped to do things.”

