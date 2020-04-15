Photo: Nikko LaMere

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from New Zealand singer/songwriter Benee (pronounced “Benny”)! Benee has won multiple New Zealand music awards including Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist, and Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She went viral with today’s song, “Supalonely” after a dance challenge broke out on the social media app, TikTok. This song is a straight BOP.

