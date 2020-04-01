Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music from American singer, songwriter and guitarist, Benjamin Gibbard! You know ben from bands like Death Cab for Cutie, which dropped 9 albums, and The Postal Service. By having to postpone events and concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ben started streaming daily concerts playing Death Cab and Postal Service songs, as well as cover songs while promoting local Washington state non-profit organizations. Today’s feature is basically what we are living right now….a life in quarantine.

